K&B Transportation utilizing dynamic speed technology

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — K&B Transportation plans to install dynamic speed technology on more than 700 of its trucks.

According to a news release, the company has entered into an agreement with E-SMART, which will provided the necessary equipment and software.

The E-SMART solution uses GPS technology to determine vehicle location to actively manage its maximum allowed speed, provide real-time safety alerts and identify known hazard areas, such as low clearance bridges.

“K&B is excited to partner with E-SMART,” said Lance Evans, director of safety at K&B. “E-SMART technology is unlike anything else on the market because it assists K&B in managing its fleet in a way that no other technology can. K&B is looking forward to implementing E-SMART across the fleet in order to better serve our drivers and customers.”

Effectively decreasing speeding events by more than 90%, E-SMART uses advanced positioning technology to determine vehicle location to actively manage max speed to the posted speed limit E-SMART also leverages this technology for low bridge collision avoidance, active geofencing and remote vehicle immobilization, the news release notes.

Some fleets currently using the E-SMART technology have reported decreases in speed-related accidents, infringements and significantly improved CSA scores.

“K&B is clearly a leader in safety technology,” said Joe Thell, senior vice president of sales and business development at E-SMART. “From our initial conversations with K&B, it became clear that K&B is on the forefront of finding solutions to integrate its fleet into the ever developing world of technology in order to address issues transportation companies regularly face on today’s roadways and the transportation market. We are proud to partner with K&B in their efforts to make their fleet and the roadways safer.”