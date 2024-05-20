Volvo introducing next-gen technology at Vegas conference

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America is introducing its latest next-generation technology and solutions at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

The conference begins on May 20 and runs through May 22 in Las Vegas.

“Our all-new Volvo VNL … (has) striking aerodynamics and powertrain enhancements that improve fuel efficiency by up to 10% as well as the industry-leading safety features and cutting-edge technologies that reshape the North American trucking industry,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “These innovations also pave the way for the all-new Volvo VNL to be the platform for all future technologies and propulsion systems.”

Volvo Trucks North America is planning a press conference at 5:35 p.m. Pacific on May 20 at the Expo. Then, company officials are scheduled to share a more in-depth presentation about the Volvo VNL, the upcoming deployments of the Volvo VNR Electric and key partnerships in order to develop appropriate charging solutions as the company continues to expand the electromobility ecosystem. The conference will take place at the Volvo booth No. 2929.

