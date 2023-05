Hino Trucks partners with Hexagon Purus to distribute battery-electric heavy duty tractors

ANAHEIM, Cailf. — Hino Trucks has signed a distribution agreement with Hexagon Purus to exclusively distribute a complete battery-electric vehicle (BEV).

This tractor will utilize Hexagon Purus’ proprietary zero-emission technology, including battery systems, auxiliary modules, power modules and the vehicle-level software, according to a news release.

The truck is developed to operate on Hino’s XL 4-by-2 tractor cab chassis.

“Hino has been an important zero-emission technology development partner for Hexagon Purus in North America for several years, and as a development partner in Hino’s Battery Electric Vehicle program, we are thrilled to continue building on that strong relationship in the years to come”, said Todd Sloan, executive vice president of Hexagon Purus.

Production of this electric heavy-duty model tractor is projected to begin the last part of 2024 and will be distributed & serviced exclusively through select qualifying dealers within Hino Trucks’ U.S. network.

Glenn Ellis, president of Hino Trucks, said, “Earlier this year, we debuted two new electric vehicles — the Hino Class 5 M5e cab over and Class 6 L6e conventional model. Recent regulations address the need for further reductions in emissions for the transportation sector in the U.S. and will ultimately drive future demand for several classes of zero-emissions commercial vehicles. Our exclusive distribution agreement with Hexagon Purus expands Hino Trucks’ capability to distribute BEV’s in both the medium-and heavy-duty space as we continue to invest in BEV adoption as the landscape continues to evolve.”