Trucker charged with negligent homicide in death of Simsbury, Connecticut, motorcyclist

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A tractor-trailer driver has been arrested after authorities say his negligence caused the death of a motorcyclist in 2022 in South Windsor, Connecticut.

Alexander Harb, 61, of Ozark, Alabama, was arrested on Monday, May 1, for the Sept. 30, 2022, crash, according to South Windsor police.

He is being charged with negligent homicide.

Police said Harb made an illegal left turn at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street in front of a motorcyclist, causing the death of its rider, Nathan Eberly, 24, of Simsbury, Connecticut.

Harb, who is also being charged with failure to yield right of way, turned himself in on an active arrest warrant at South Windsor police headquarters.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond after an appearance in Manchester Superior Court on Monday, May 1.