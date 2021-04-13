Hyliion partners with transport providers to equip Class 8 trucks with natural gas-powered electric powertrain

AUSTIN, Texas — Hyliion Holdings Corp., a provider of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 trucks, last week announced the formation of the Hypertruck Innovation Council, a select group of fleet, logistics, and transportation industry leaders that will actively support the development of Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX powertrain.

“Our customers are at the core of our business. Their feedback and collaboration are crucial to the success of our hybrid solution, which has already logged millions of real-world miles. That’s why we have brought together the Hypertruck Innovation Council, a group of commercial transportation industry leaders, who will be the first to test and review demonstration units of the Hypertruck ERX and whose feedback will be essential as we improve upon our technology,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “The council will also help us ensure that the unique and diverse needs of today’s fleets continue to be reflected in our products as Hyliion develops the next generation of industry-leading, environmentally conscious technology and powertrain solutions.”

According to Hyliion, the Hypertruck ERX — an electric powertrain charged by natural gas for use in Class 8 trucks — is intended to provide a long-haul, electric powertrain solution delivering lower operating costs, emissions reductions and superior performance to the global commercial trucking industry.

Members of the Hypertruck Innovation Council, which represents more than 100,000 Class 8 commercial trucks globally, include Agility Logistics, American Natural Gas, Anheuser-Busch, GreenPath Logistics, NFI, Penske Truck Leasing, Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Ryder System Inc., Schneider, Wegmans Food Markets and Werner Enterprises.

Council members will be the first to have access to and put real-world miles on the Hypertruck ERX demonstration units, providing valuable fleet and driver feedback to aid in the development of Hyliion’s technology, with a goal of driving sustainable practices in the trucking industry.

St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch, which operates one of the largest dedicated fleets in the U.S., is working toward a goal of zero emissions, according to Angie Slaughter, the company’s vice president of sustainability and logistics procurement.

“Anheuser-Busch is committed to leading the industry towards zero-emissions commercial transportation by improving the sustainability of our own logistics operations,” Slaughter said. “The most impactful technologies come from close collaboration with experienced and innovative minds, and we’re excited to participate in the Hyliion Hypertruck Innovation Council to support the development of a transportation solution that meets the complex needs of today’s fleets while working to build a more sustainable future.”

Global logistics provider Agility Logistics has pre-ordered 1,000 trucks fitted with Hyliion technology.

“Fleet operators, shippers and others in the supply chain have a lot at stake, and a lot to offer Hyliion as it moves to commercialize and scale clean trucking. By working together through the Hyliion Innovation Council, we can get reliable, efficient, zero-emissions electrified trucks on the road much sooner and rapidly begin to decarbonize heavy-duty trucking,” said Tarek Sultan, CEO of Agility.

Iowa-based Ruan Transportation Management Systems is actively seeking sustainable power solutions, according to Grad Gehring, the company’s vice president of fleet services.

“Ruan is always determined to make our trucks run more efficiently, and we employ a host of sustainable solutions in our fleet, including electric vehicles and extensive alternative fuel usage,” Gehring said. “We’re excited to participate on the Hyliion Hypertruck Innovation Council and collaborate together with other leading fleets to achieve more sustainable equipment options for the industry.”

For Ryder System Inc., participation in the Hyliion council offers a chance to help with the development alternative fuels for commercial trucks, according to Ryan Salvail, the Miami-based company’s director of advanced vehicle technology sales.

“As a global leader in transportation and logistics, Ryder has the unique opportunity to help shape zero-emission and near zero-emission vehicle technology with the goal of optimizing sustainable and cost-effective transportation solutions for our customers,” Salvail said. “Being part of Hyliion’s inaugural and innovative council is another important opportunity for Ryder to learn about and help perfect emerging technologies, so that we can continue to bring our customers best-in-breed solutions.”

According to Rob Reich, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Wisconsin-based Schneider, Hyliion’s goals for sustainable fuels are closely aligned with Schneider’s.

“As transportation industry leaders, it is vital to advance the discovery of solutions that drive the realization for carbon reduction,” Reich said. “Sustainability is at the heart of our work at Schneider. The collaboration within the Hyliion Hypertruck Innovation Council is exciting for us, because the demand for sustainable transportation solutions grows daily.”

Nebraska-based Werner Enterprises has a long-standing focus on the safe, efficient and responsible movement of freight, according to a company statement.

“Safety and efficiency is vital, but we are also committed to driving sustainability. This collaboration with Hyliion continues to promote top performance while focusing on reduced emissions and fuel consumption,” said Derek Leathers, Werner’s vice chairman, president and CEO.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity to work with other industry leaders to promote more efficient and sustainable practices for the trucking industry,” added Chad Dittberner, Werner’s senior vice president of van/expedited.

By putting the Hypertruck ERX powertrain to work in real-world applications and gaining feedback from fleet managers as well as drivers, Hyliion hopes to develop a working solution to reducing the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions of Class 8 trucks.

“Now more than ever, fleets need efficient and affordable technologies that also address broader sustainability goals,” said Hyliion’s Healy. “Our collective strengths will help Hyliion unlock the potential for electrification technology while advancing our customers’ operations and the industry at large.”