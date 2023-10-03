Hyundai XCIENT fuel cell truck wins mobility GREEN AWARD

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — Hyundai’s XCIENT Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Truck has won the GREEN AWARD in the Mobility category at GTF Connect Los Angeles, hosted in Hollywood, California.

“XCIENT Fuel Cell’s innovative technology positions it as an industry leader, providing zero-emission transport solutions,” a news release stated. “Its advanced fuel cell technology sets a benchmark for the future of sustainable, efficient transportation.”

First launched in 2020, XCIENT Fuel Cell has been deployed in five countries, including Switzerland, Germany, Israel, Korea and New Zealand.

“I am honored to accept the prestigious Mobility category award at the GTF Connect GREEN AWARDS on behalf of our entire XCIENT Fuel Cell truck team,” said Jim Park, senior vice president commercial vehicle and hydrogen fuel cell business at Hyundai Motor North America. “The recognition of our XCIENT Fuel Cell reinforces our unwavering commitment to sustainable transportation solutions for both consumer and commercial vehicles. This achievement further underscores Hyundai’s relentless pursuit of innovation and our steadfast dedication to forging a cleaner, more efficient future that benefits us all.”

In May 2023, Hyundai launched the commercialization model of XCIENT Fuel Cell tractor in the U.S. equipped with two 90-kW hydrogen fuel cell systems (total 180 kW power) and a 350-kW e-motor.

The tractor’s gross combination weight is a maximum 82,000 pounds, pairing short refueling times with a driving range of over 450 miles per charge — even when fully loaded, according to Hyundai.