IdriveAI launches new dashcam

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— IdriveAI announced the launch of the Pro7, a state-of-the-art dual-camera dashcam designed to enhance vehicle safety and driver monitoring. Featuring both road and driver-facing cameras, the Pro7 provides comprehensive coverage and 14 advanced AI detections, including real-time fatigue and distraction detection, facial recognition, tailgating and predictive analytics for driver coaching. Equipped with an infrared sensor, it excels even in low-light conditions, providing reliable operation at all times.

“The Pro7 sets a new standard in fleet safety and efficiency,” says Calin Mihalascu, Chief Revenue Officer at IdriveAI. “Its advanced dual-camera system and real-time AI-driven features provide unparalleled safety and efficiency for our customers. With a dedicated video and neural processing unit (TOPS 2.5), the Pro7 offers lightning-fast data processing and accurate driver monitoring. The ability to simultaneously monitor driver behavior and road conditions significantly reduces risks and enhances operational performance. We believe the Pro7’s machine learning ability sets a new industry benchmark, delivering exceptional value and peace of mind to fleet operators worldwide.”

The Pro7 supports high storage capacity, offers multiple connectivity options, and is designed to operate in extreme conditions, making it an indispensable tool for fleet management. Additionally, the device includes AI-based custom accelerometer settings, security screws, and a locking kit, ensuring both safety and security.

A significant new and improved feature of the Pro7 is that it can be self-installed and auto calibrates to cut installation times dramatically. It can be easily connected via OBD, J-BUS as well as via a standard three-wire connection.

If installed via the ODB connector the Pro7 is a 2 in 1: a dual camera device and an ODB data aggregator. The need for a GPS tracker that collects OBD data goes away.

Events captured by the Pro 7 are securely transferred to the online cloud, accessible through the Idrive NEXUS platform on all devices, including a dedicated mobile app for both iOS and Android users. This integration allows for seamless real-time monitoring and data analysis, providing fleet managers with the tools they need to improve operational efficiency and ensure driver safety.

Key Features:

14 AI features all working on the edge

Real-time drowsiness and distraction alerts

Embedded facial recognition

Lane departure and safe distance warnings

Comprehensive connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

High storage capacity: 128GB to 1TB

Dedicated video and neural processing unit (TOPS 2.5)

Simple installation via OBD, J-BUS or standard three-wire connection