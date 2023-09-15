J.J. Keller delivers new resource for dash cam users

NEENAH, Wis. — Fleets that use dash cameras have a new resource to get the most from their investment — the J. J. Keller Video Review Service. According to a press release, the service offers motor carriers a team of trusted experts to review their dash cam video and extra hands to accomplish safety goals, from establishing the correct hardware settings to determining which risky events to prioritize for monitoring.

“Our service provides support and expertise to keep carriers from getting stuck in the weeds of video event management. They can focus on their drivers and business while our team works on reviewing footage and supporting fleet safety,” said Kevin Krull, J.J. Keller’s director of client success and technology solutions. “Dash cameras are more than just hardware. They provide a unique opportunity for carriers to bring meaningful, long-term change to their safety culture. We don’t want carriers to miss out on these benefits.”

The J.J. Keller Video Review Service offers clients significant risk mitigation and time savings through:

Review, prioritization and communication of riskiest driving behaviors;

Access to J.J. Keller Corrective Action Training;

Event scoring using J.J. Keller’s best practice processes;

Recordkeeping and reporting functions;

Driver training recommendations; and

Establishment and ongoing monitoring of camera and event trigger settings.

The J.J. Keller Video Review Services is available to Encompass Video Event Management System subscribers and VideoProtects Video Event Management System clients on the MyGeotab platform.