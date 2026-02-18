JJ Keller launches QR code video to improve manual log book accuracy

NEENAH, Wis. — J. J. Keller & Associates Inc. is making log book compliance smarter and simpler with a new enhancement: a QR code linking to an instructional video.

“Since most drivers rely on ELDs today, filling out a manual log may seem like a lost art,” said Tim Adam, J. J. Keller industry business advisor. “This quick video simplifies the process without the guesswork.”

A Quick Guide for Completing Log Books

“This innovative feature offers users a quick, visual guide to properly completing log books, especially helpful as electronic logs become more common and traditional log completion becomes less frequent,” the company said.

As fewer people fill out logs daily, many are unsure of the correct procedures. The new video provides a timely, engaging refresher, reinforcing proper log completion without the need to reference lengthy manuals. It’s especially valuable for individuals who only complete logs occasionally, helping to reduce errors and improve consistency across teams, according to J.J. Keller.

“We’ve taken something familiar and reimagined it,” said Joel Clark, J. J. Keller director of product management. “J. J. Keller is committed to making compliance easier and more intuitive. By combining traditional tools with modern technology, we’re helping customers stay compliant, confident and efficient.”

Key Benefits

According to a company press release, key benefits include:

Visual Guidance: Quick access to a how-to video for proper log completion.

Improved Accuracy: Reduces errors and supports compliance.

User-Friendly: Ideal for occasional users who need a refresher.

Smart Integration: Seamlessly added to log book covers via QR code.

Training-Friendly: Supports onboarding and refresher training with minimal effort.

To view the instructional video, click here.