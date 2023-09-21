Joseph Cappello named president of Nikola Energy

PHOENIX — Nikola Corp. has announced the appointment of Joseph S. Cappello as president of Nikola Energy, effective Sept. 25.

Cappello joins Nikola following a five-year tenure at Iwatani Corp. of America (ICA). In 2018, Cappello initially served as an executive advisor before assuming the roles before being promoted to chairman and CEO of ICA in 2019.

In his new role, Cappello will oversee and lead all aspects of the company’s energy business to support and satisfy Nikola’s customer base, including infrastructure, supply strategy, trading, technology, and development, as well as leading and expanding the company’s HYLA brand operations.

“Having an accomplished energy executive of Joe’s caliber join Nikola as president of our energy division underscores our company’s vision and potential and sets us on a course to advance our hydrogen highway initiatives,” said Steve Girsky, president and CEO of Nikola. “Energy management and infrastructure are integral to Nikola’s business strategy, and Joe has direct experience setting up hydrogen stations, which is vital as our hydrogen fuel cell trucks hit the road in the coming weeks.”

Cappello’s arrival coincides with the upcoming commercial launch of the Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle, which will hit the roads in the coming weeks.

“Nikola is at the forefront of transformative change in the global transportation sector, poised to significantly reduce diesel emissions from Class 8 trucks,” Cappello said. “I’m thrilled to be part of this organization and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing and decarbonizing trucking by providing an exceptional value proposition.”