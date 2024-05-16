Josh Maillet takes trophy at Massachusetts diesel equipment tech state championship

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Josh Maillet, a student at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton, Massachusetts, earned top honors in the 2024 SkillsUSA Massachusetts Diesel Equipment Technology State Championship.

The event, held April 26, was hosted by Advantage Truck Group (ATG). The diesel skills competition brought together the state’s top 12 diesel technology high school students to compete for a chance for top honors in Massachusetts. As the winner, Maillet will represent the state at the National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta June 24-29.

During the event, the 12 students tested their knowledge of tools, precision measurement, vehicle components and job interview skills. In addition, they challenged their skills at workstations that included tasks related to engine diagnostics, electrical systems, brakes, tires, air systems and more.

Maillet, who works at ATG’s facility in Shrewsbury through his school’s cooperative education program, won first place and a gold medal in the competition. He will receive four hours of training with a Master Diesel Technician at ATG to help prepare for the national competition.

Other winners were Nolan Lukasik of Westfield Technical Academy, a cooperative education student at ATG Westfield who earned second place and a silver medal: and Elizabeth Santos of Greater New Bedford Regional Technical High School, who earned third place and a bronze medal.

“ATG is proud to help support opportunities for students interested in this career,” said Kevin Holmes, ATG president and CEO. “There’s a need for diesel technicians across Massachusetts, and SkillsUSA is an important part of technical education that helps build the employment pipeline for trucking and other diesel industries.”

This is the fourth year ATG has hosted and managed the diesel equipment technology competition for SkillsUSA Massachusetts.