How low will they go? Diesel prices continue to trickle down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel fuel prices continue to slide down.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price as of May 13 sits at $3.848 per gallon. That’s down from $3.894 per gallon on May 6 and $3.947 per gallon on April 29.

The Rocky Mountain region is the only area of the country that saw prices rise. There, a gallon of diesel is averaging $3.791 per gallon as of May 13. That’s up from $3.785 on May 6.

Along the West Coast, the price sits at $4.551 per gallon, down from $4.580 on May 6 and $4.625 on April 29.

The Gulf Coast continues to have the lowest average price in the nation at $3.559 per gallon. That’s down from $3.617 per gallon on May 6 and $3.657 on April 29.

Along the East Coast, drivers can expect to pay $3.916 per gallon on average. That’s down from $3.966 on May 6 and $4.025 on April 29.

The EIA sees diesel fuel averaging $3.92 per gallon in the second quarter of 2024, $3.99 in the third quarter, $4.15 per gallon in the fourth quarter and $4.18 per gallon in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report released earlier this year..