Kenworth Mid Atlantic adds new parts and service dealership in Bel Air, Maryland

BEL AIR, Md. – Kenworth Mid Atlantic now offers expanded support to fleets and truck operators with the addition of a new parts and service dealership in Bel Air, Maryland.

This location joins the company’s two existing dealerships in Baltimore and Westminster, and marks the further expansion of Kenworth Mid Atlantic into the medium- and heavy-duty commercial truck, service, and parts markets in the region.

The 24,800-square-foot facility features 10 service bays to help maximize customer uptime, along with an 800-square-foot parts display area and a 5,500-square-foot parts warehouse to ensure parts availability.

Kenworth Mid Atlantic in Bel Air is located at 1704 Conowingo Road in Bel Air. The 4-acre site is positioned off State Route 1 near Interstate 95, a trucking route that connects Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.