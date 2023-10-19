TheTrucker.com
Latest report shows decline in used tractor sales

By The Trucker News Staff
According to ACT Research, used tractor sales saw a downturn in September. 

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes suggest buyers tightened their belts in September, down 5% month-over-month, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

Compared to August 2023, average retail price was flat, while miles and age declined 4% and 3%, respectively. Compared to September of 2022, volumes, price, miles, and age declined.

According to Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research, “The slowing in retail sales volumes was consistent with and fell between the performance of the other channels. Auctions were 18% lower m/m, while wholesale transactions slipped 4.0% m/m.” He continued, “Historically, September is the fourth-best sales month of the year, running 6% above average and about 2.5% lower than August. The decline, while larger than expected, is both surprising and a bit of a conundrum.”

Tam concluded, “Disparity can and often does exist between average and actual individual results. While some dealers see volumes and prices rising, others are experiencing a very different reality, with soft sales volumes and even weaker pricing. While accepting the difference may be challenging, understanding it and developing an actionable plan to minimize or reverse it is a worthwhile pursuit.”

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

