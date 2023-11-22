Mack Trucks adds to its Turnkey Solutions Program

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks has announced the expansion of its comprehensive Turnkey Solutions program for its Mack battery-electric vehicle (BEV) customers.

This expansion also includes the addition of two new full-service partners, InCharge Energy and Blink Charging, according to a Nov. 20 news release.

The partnerships are two of Mack’s current four with the charging infrastructure development companies.

According to the news release, the Turnkey Solutions program “is an end-to-end fleet management service for all aspects of developing infrastructure,” which includes “the charging hardware and software, site design, obtaining permits, installation, utility coordination and charging equipment maintenance.”

Because of this program, Mack has two electric offerings — the Mack LR Electric and the Mack MD Electric.

“Mack Trucks is focused on simplifying the transition to BEV for our customers to help increase the adoption rate of sustainable transportation,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “We have our own team dedicated to e-mobility solutions, and through the Turnkey Solutions program, we’ve established a holistic program to support the charging needs of our customers.”

Mack officials said they recognized customers interested in transitioning to EV, and they also noticed how those same customers could find it overwhelming to plan and implement the transition — this lead to the development of the Turnkey Solutions program.

Mack customers can choose which partner to bundle charging hardware and services with their vehicle purchase from InCharge Energy, Blink Charging, Gilbarco Veeder-Root or Heliox.

“We look forward to powering the MD Electric and the Mack LR Electric vehicles for Mack customers,” said Steve Kelley, chief commercial officer of InCharge Energy. “With our innovative hardware offerings, industry-leading charge management software platform to maximize vehicle uptime and minimize charging costs, and experienced in-house service technicians at the ready to ensure smooth operations, our partnership with Mack ensures that the expanding population of electrified fleets will have guaranteed availability for the most seamless transition to more sustainable transportation.”

Ryan Saba, Mack energy solutions manager, said Mack’s charging partnerships and the Turnkey Solutions program as a whole “will enable customers to more easily manage the development and installation of infrastructure for the Mack MD Electric and Mack LR Electric vehicles. These strategic partnerships will provide customers with the support they require throughout the entire process, including charger uptime. This is a key differentiator for Mack since charging infrastructure continues to be one of the main barriers to adoption.”

The MD Electric is the second electric vehicle introduced by Mack Trucks to the industry after the Mack LR Electric, which began production in December 2021. Mack introduced the Mack MD Electric in March 2023. The MD Electric complements its highly efficient, diesel-powered MD model sibling, which has experienced growing customer demand since its introduction in 2020. The addition of a zero-tailpipe emissions BEV to the Mack medium-duty lineup supports the company’s long-term sustainability goals.

“We applaud the efforts of Mack for their forward-thinking in advancing fleet electrification, and we are excited to be selected as a charging partner in their Turnkey Solutions program, providing reliable and advanced charging solutions,” said Jim Nemec, chief revenue officer at Blink Charging. “Building a dependable charging infrastructure is vital in keeping electric fleets operational and on the road. We look forward to continuing to work with Mack as they move to bring e-mobility to fleets around the country.”

The MD Electric is available for order in Class 6 or 7. The Class 6 has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) 25,995. The Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds; both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

For more information about Mack’s Turnkey Solutions program, the Mack MD Electric, or the Mack LR Electric, visit a local dealer or www.macktrucks.com.