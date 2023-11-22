Illinois will use federal grant to improve safety, efficiency of highway projects

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has received a $4.5 million Federal Highway Administration grant to develop a new digital system that’s supposed to make construction projects safer and more efficient, according to a news release.

“The funds from the grant will allow IDOT to establish a digital network to share information on upcoming projects, reducing paper usage, improving the accuracy of surveying with 3D modeling and aerial surveying and improving the efficiency of data collection for local agencies and other state agencies to access electronically,” the news release stated “This program will be the first one that will be useful for all modes of transportation, including roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.”

This project dovetails with IDOT’s “Rebuild Illinois” capital plan. Created by Gov. JB Pritzker and passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois will invest $33.2 billion over six years into Illinois’ aging transportation system, according to the news release.

This will create jobs and promote economic growth, state officials are touting.

IDOT plans to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge decks within the same six years as part of the Rebuild Illinois act.

“Our goal at IDOT is to be the country’s most innovative department of transportation,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “This grant helps to further that mission while streamlining project delivery, investing taxpayer dollars wisely and strengthening our status as the transportation hub of North America.”