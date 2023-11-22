Idaho state Christmas tree arrives at capitol via big rig

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s state Christmas tree has arrived safely at the Capitol in Boise.

According to an Idaho Transportation Department news release issued on Nov. 20, the process of getting the tree to the Capitol took a team effort.

The Idaho Department of Lands cut the tree down, the Boise Police Department provided traffic control and ITD transported the tree to its location using an 18-wheeler.

This year’s tree, keeping the tradition of being a blue spruce, stood at 45 feet but will be cut down to 35 feet and placed in a 9-foot-hole before it is decorated.

ITD has safely transported Idaho’s Christmas tree for more than 20 years. In the future, ITD will have a shorter trip to deliver the trees to the Capitol as they will be harvested from behind the building within the 600 block of West State Street.

“We are honored to be part of a tradition that brings so much joy to Idahoans. We look forward to it every year,” ITD Foreman Travis Dodd said.

Each year, the Capitol administration team tracks a list of the eligible trees people donate; then the state’s Christmas tree is selected from the same list in August.