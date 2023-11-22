CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Mike Nichols

Step into the world of the Lesa Marie III, a 2020 Freightliner Coronado 132 glider, where every detail is a testament to inspiration and personalization.
Owned by Mike Nichols, it’s powered by a factory-remanufactured Detroit series 60 14-liter engine with 550 horsepower of pure customized performance.
Inspired by the Lesa Marie II, a 2013 Freightliner Coronado 132, its unique colors sparked a destiny tied to a cherished prom picture with Lesa Marie Tatro-Nichols, Mike’s late wife.
What truly sets it apart are the exceptional customizations — a nod to individuality and passion. From the commanding Nathan K5LA train horn to the distinctive Graham White E-Bell, every touch tells the story of a truck tailored for uniqueness.
Inside, it’s not just a cab. It’s a personalized sanctuary — a true trucker’s haven with unique touches like a 2,000-watt power inverter, a microwave and a laptop workstation.
Mike’s journey spans more than 35 years of hauling with heart, passion and a truck that’s a canvas of customization.
Beyond the road, Mike finds joy in the simple pleasures of bird-watching and reading.
Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos and info to [email protected].
A former military public affairs specialist, Cody Graves has a journalism career that has spanned radio, television and print. For the last ten years, he produced special sections for Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper. During his time in the U.S. Army Reserves, Cody served tours in El Salvador, Iraq and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In his spare time, he plays guitar in a local band and spends time with his dogs, Lucy and Daisy.