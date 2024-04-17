Martin Brower pilots Tesla’s electric Semis

CHICAGO — Supply chain giant Martin Brower (MB) has partnered with Tesla to pilot the use of all-electric Semis out of our Stockton, California, distribution center (DC).

Martin Brower is among several companies, including PepsiCo, in the U.S. to use the Tesla Semi.

“As part of our strategic sustainability goals, Martin Brower is committed to being the leader in creating net-zero logistics solutions for our customers and reducing our climate impact through science-based targets,” the company said in a news release. “The key to accomplishing our sustainability goals is to create a resilient fleet of the future by deploying the latest alternative fuel technologies, which Tesla is a leader in. Piloting the Semi within our fleet was a natural step towards achieving that goal.”

The pilot ran earlier this year and included two all-electric Semis running routes to restaurants serviced by the company’s Stockton DC.

“A group of five MB drivers, Frank Solari, Leo Alvarez, Casey Kamp, Carlos Nava and Javier Hernandez, were trained to operate the Tesla Semi, which uniquely positions the steering wheel and driver’s seat in the center of the cockpit and has other design features to increase driver visibility and safety,” the news release states. “Overall, our drivers had positive feedback on how the vehicle performs.”

Currently, the Tesla Semi can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge and reach a full charge quickly using a Semi Charger.

“The Tesla Semi experience has been impressive since day one. Our drivers had no problem learning the systems and maximizing the features that set these tractors apart,” said Megan Yamaguchi, assistant transportation manager at MB. “We’ve been able to push these tractors well beyond expectations and look forward to our electric future.”