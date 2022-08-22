McLeod Software releases new market analyst tool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — McLeod Software has introduced a new marketing analysis tool that company officials say will break down nationwide truckload lanes in great depth.

According to a news release, MPact PRO “can create a detailed picture of capacity and volume in markets and evaluate the rate landscape.”

Spot versus contract rates

According to McLeod officials, customers “can now discriminate between spot and contract rates, further improving their understanding of the business that is subject to the fluctuations represented in both markets.”

Further, “whether customers need to know how rates change over time using rate trends, or how rates are distributed through time using rate analysis, they can see with clarity just how important contract rates are, or aren’t, to a given market lane,” the news release stated.

Bounty

Defining “bounty” as the measure of profit relinquished by a carrier or broker, “MPact PRO shows McLeod customers where the bounty lies in their business. It can be measured based on their specific profit targets or based on the market at large,” company officials said.

“By measuring bounty, customers can now see the opportunity to earn more with the business they already have, dissecting by equipment type, origin market, destination market, length of haul, commodity, market buy rate segment, market sell rate segment, transaction type and profit,” according to the news release. “New dimensions to slice and dice the analysis are being added all the time.”

Benchmark

Because MPact PRO is integral to the McLeod customer’s own transport management system and all of the history they have, this latest release of MPact PRO organizes a customer’s view of their current and historical business, prioritizing the market lane pairs based on volume and rates, allowing for a complete understanding of the rates they charge as compared to the industry rates.

Customers can:

Differentiate between average market rates and median market rates.

View the arket total volume against their own order count.

Get a sense for how many carriers or brokers are currently participating in a given lane in the time frame being examined.