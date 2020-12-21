More than 12,000 vehicles placed out of service during CVSA’s 2020 International Roadcheck

GREENBELT, Md. — During the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2020 International Roadcheck, more than 50,000 inspections were conducted throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The combined vehicle out-of-service rate for Level I, II and V inspections was 20.9%, or 12,524 vehicles.

This year’s International Roadcheck took place Sept. 9-11; the event was rescheduled from May 5-7 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Law-enforcement personnel in the U.S., Canada and Mexico conducted inspections following their departments’ health and safety protocols to protect both the inspectors and the drivers with whom they came into contact.

International Roadcheck is an annual 72-hour inspection and enforcement event that identifies and removes unsafe commercial motor vehicles and drivers from roadways. It highlights the daily work of the more than 13,000 commercial motor vehicle inspectors throughout North America and acknowledges the safety compliance of motor carriers and professional drivers through the issuance of the CVSA decal on eligible vehicles.

During 2020 International Roadcheck, CVSA-certified inspectors primarily conducted the 37-step North American Standard Level I Inspection; however, the Level II Walk-Around Driver/Vehicle Inspection, Level III Driver/Credential/Administrative Inspection and Level V Vehicle-Only Inspection were also acceptable. This year, 26,451 Level I Inspections, 11,224 Level II Inspections, 11,364 Level III Inspections and 1,112 Level V Inspections were conducted. In total, 50,151 inspections were conducted throughout Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

When such inspections are conducted, if the inspector identifies critical vehicle inspection item out-of-service violations, using the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria, the vehicle is rendered out of service, which means the identified out-of-service violations must be corrected before the vehicle will be permitted to proceed. Vehicles inspected during 2020 International Roadcheck included large trucks/combinations, cargo tanks/combinations transporting hazardous materials (hazmat), non-hazmat cargo tanks/combinations and passenger carrier vehicles.

The Top 5 out-of-service violations for all three countries were:

Brake system: 3,163 violations; Tires: 2,326 violations; Lights: 1,650 violations; Cargo securement: 1,586; and Brake adjustment: 1,567.

Each year, the CVSA International Roadcheck places special emphasis on a specific category of violations. The 2020 focus was on the driver requirements category of a roadside inspection. A driver may be placed out of service for violations related to the driver’s age; commercial driver’s license or operator’s/chauffeur’s license or permit; medical/physical requirements; record-of-duty status; sickness or fatigue; or intoxicating beverages, drugs and other substances.

Overall, the top driver out-of-service violation category during 2020 International Roadcheck was for hours of service, accounting for 34.7% of all driver out-of-service violations. The total number of driver out-of-service violations was 3,247. Inspectors also checked safety belt usage during International Roadcheck. A total of 768 seatbelt violations were issued — seven in Canada, eight in Mexico and 753 in the U.S.

Since its inception in 1988, more than 1.7 million roadside inspections have been conducted during International Roadcheck campaigns. International Roadcheck is a CVSA program with participation by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators, Transport Canada and Mexico’s Ministry of Communications and Transportation and its National Guard.

The next International Roadcheck is scheduled for May 4-6, 2021. For a full report on this year’s International Roadcheck, click here.