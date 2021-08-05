TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

HOS violations account for almost half of driver out-of-service orders during CVSA’s International Roadcheck

By The Trucker News Staff -
HOS violations account for almost half of driver out-of-service orders during CVSA’s International Roadcheck
During the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s 2021 International Roadcheck, more than 40,000 vehicles were inspected in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. About 83.5% of those vehicles had no out-of-service violations.

GREENBELT, Md. — The results are in for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2021 International Roadcheck, conducted May 4-6, and most vehicles passed inspection.

SevenoaksAnimatedAd300x250v2

According to CVSA, out of more than 40,000 vehicles inspected in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, about 83.5% had no out-of-service violations. However, 6,710 vehicles and 2,080 drivers were placed out of service, a 16.5% vehicle and 5.3% driver out-of-service rate. In addition to commercial trucks and tractor-trailer combinations, CVSA-certified inspectors checked motorcoaches and buses.

While comprehensive inspections were conducted, the focus of this year’s roadcheck was on vehicle lighting and driver hours of service.

There were 1,378 out-of-service lighting violations, accounting for 14.1% of the vehicles placed out of service. The following are the Top 5 vehicle out-of-service violations:

  1. Brake systems: 2,564 vehicles (26.5%)
  2. Tires: 1,804 vehicles (18.6%)
  3. Lights: 1,367 vehicles (14.1%)
  4. Brake adjustment: 1,203 vehicles (12.4%)
  5. Cargo securement: 1,192 vehicles (12.3%)

CVSA’s second focus area, driver hours of service, was the most cited driver out-of-service violation, accounting for 41.5% of the 2,809 drivers placed out of service in the U.S. and Canada. In Mexico, inspectors conducted vehicle-only inspections, so there is no driver out-of-service rate to report. The Top 5 driver out-of-service violations were:

  1. Hours of service: 1,203 drivers (41.5%)
  2. Wrong class license: 565 drivers (19.5%)
  3. Other (could include operating without required operating authority, expired or no medical certificate, driving while ill or fatigued, or driving while prohibited by the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse): 482 drivers (16.6%)
  4. False logs: 427 (14.7%)
  5. Suspended license: 132 (4.6%)

For a complete list of the 2021 International Roadcheck results, click here.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE