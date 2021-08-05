HOS violations account for almost half of driver out-of-service orders during CVSA’s International Roadcheck

GREENBELT, Md. — The results are in for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2021 International Roadcheck, conducted May 4-6, and most vehicles passed inspection.

According to CVSA, out of more than 40,000 vehicles inspected in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, about 83.5% had no out-of-service violations. However, 6,710 vehicles and 2,080 drivers were placed out of service, a 16.5% vehicle and 5.3% driver out-of-service rate. In addition to commercial trucks and tractor-trailer combinations, CVSA-certified inspectors checked motorcoaches and buses.

While comprehensive inspections were conducted, the focus of this year’s roadcheck was on vehicle lighting and driver hours of service.

There were 1,378 out-of-service lighting violations, accounting for 14.1% of the vehicles placed out of service. The following are the Top 5 vehicle out-of-service violations:

Brake systems: 2,564 vehicles (26.5%) Tires: 1,804 vehicles (18.6%) Lights: 1,367 vehicles (14.1%) Brake adjustment: 1,203 vehicles (12.4%) Cargo securement: 1,192 vehicles (12.3%)

CVSA’s second focus area, driver hours of service, was the most cited driver out-of-service violation, accounting for 41.5% of the 2,809 drivers placed out of service in the U.S. and Canada. In Mexico, inspectors conducted vehicle-only inspections, so there is no driver out-of-service rate to report. The Top 5 driver out-of-service violations were:

Hours of service: 1,203 drivers (41.5%) Wrong class license: 565 drivers (19.5%) Other (could include operating without required operating authority, expired or no medical certificate, driving while ill or fatigued, or driving while prohibited by the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse): 482 drivers (16.6%) False logs: 427 (14.7%) Suspended license: 132 (4.6%)

For a complete list of the 2021 International Roadcheck results, click here.