Motion Intelligence announces multi-passenger feature for long haul, enterprise fleets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Motion Intelligence, a producer of distracted-driving prevention solutions, has released the patent-pending Evvy Multi-Passenger feature as part of its flagship Evvy App.

The Evvy App prevents distracted driving by managing a driver’s device by limiting access to distracting apps.

When multiple Evvy users enter a vehicle, the driver can use Evvy Multi-Passenger to identify as the driver to allow passengers the freedom to use their mobile devices while ensuring the driver’s device is safely managed across every mile.

Evvy Multi-Passenger serves team drivers in long-haul commercial trucking, to allow off-duty drivers full access to their devices and to keep drivers safely connected while on duty. Local last-mile delivery and crew-based enterprise fleets can also benefit from Evvy Multi-Passenger, which is designed to be easily adjusted for any driver in any vehicle at any time.

“We have been working with our fleet customers to hear their needs and respond with upgrades to our existing product,” Sue Spradley, Motion Intelligence CEO, said. “We are excited to add Evvy Multi-Passenger into our suite of features available with our Evvy App and MotionIQ Evvy Manager Dashboard, joining our recently released Evvy Scoring and Rewards Program to incentivize policy compliance and team competition for better safety outcomes.”