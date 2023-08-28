Muftar creates artificial intelligence to help with transportation logistics

ATLANTA — Software-as-a-service company Muftar has launched an artificial-intelligence platform for the trucking and transportation industry that’s designed to improve logistics planning and reduce costs.

“Truck drivers are the fundamental supply chain link that keeps goods and the economy moving,” said Mehmed Tiro, CEO of Muftar. “I designed Muftar around what would help make their experience simpler and the result is a platform that automates day-to-day processes and offers valuable AI-driven data analytics to help our industry flourish.”

According to a news release, the Muftar platform features:

Real-time data analytics — Provides insights into market trends, demand patterns and operational inefficiencies.

Automated workflows — Minimizes human error that can result from routine tasks like invoice processing, load assignment and payment tracking.

Adaptive learning — User behaviors, industry trends and feedback enable the platform to provide solutions that are ahead of industry needs.

Driver app — Offering features like real-time tracking, digital bills of lading and efficient route planning, it allows drivers to manage deliveries effortlessly.

Carrier dashboard — Provides fleet management, shipment tracking and digital paperwork. The dashboard enhances efficiency with real-time tracking and effective load management and improves communication between fleet management, drivers and dispatchers.

Broker dashboard — An integrated platform specifically designed to manage and streamline complex logistics tasks so freight brokers can optimize workflow and improve service quality.

“Muftar’s software helps trucking companies streamline their billing processes, reducing administrative costs and improving cash flow,” the news release stated. “By automating the invoicing process, companies can generate accurate invoices quickly and track payments, ensuring that they get paid on time. Additionally, efficient logistics planning reduces delivery times and empty miles, and optimized routes reduce idle time, enabling carriers to lower fuel costs.”

According to Tiro, initial tests helped one trucking company improve its efficiency by 8% over a three-month period.

“Instead of focusing on time-intensive, repetitive processes, Muftar automated these systems and enabled drivers to focus attention on improving their productivity. In the end, the company was able to hire three new drivers,” Tiro said. “Recent news of looming strikes and trucking bankruptcies prove now more than ever is the time for innovation and streamlined processes that connect shippers and carriers, improve operational efficiencies and, overall empower drivers to do their jobs.”