Nauto, Navistar announce distribution deal

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Nauto® and Navistar announced Tuesday a flagship distribution agreement to make Nauto’s predictive-AI vehicle safety solution available for new fleet vehicle purchases or as an upgrade for existing fleet vehicles throughout International Truck’s large network of more than 1,000 dealers.

“Navistar has always been a pioneer in industry-leading aftermarket offerings and the AI driven Nauto camera system further builds on that legacy,” Chintan Sopariwala, group vice president of parts at Navistar, said. “With the addition of Nauto’s predictive-AI safety technology to our aftermarket parts portfolio, we are taking a significant step forward towards our commitment to safer roads through safer driving.”

Nauto’s advanced AI technology tracks and analyzes risk in real-time. When it detects risks, it can provide preventative warnings which may give drivers extra time to respond. Nauto’s tech is trained on more than 1.3 billion AI-processed driving miles to make alerts more accurate, helping to eliminate issues around alert fatigue from false alerts.

“Nauto’s partnership with Navistar is an important milestone in terms of commercial fleet industry adoption,” Stefan Heck, CEO of Nauto, said. “Our in-vehicle alerts and fleet safety reporting are designed to automatically help drivers be safer without manager involvement and help prevent collisions while respecting driver privacy,” “We enable our customers to benefit from an average 50%-80% drop in collisions and loss in just a few months and to exonerate their drivers.”