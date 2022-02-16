C.R. England’s fleet set for new technology options

SAN DIEGO — C.R. England and Platform Science announced Tuesday a new partnership to bring Platform Science technology to C.R. England’s fleet of 4,000 tractors.

Platform Science says its transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices on their vehicles.

“From its early days with a single Model T truck to more than a century later with a fleet of more than 4,000 trucks, C.R. England has been a transportation solutions leader, and we are grateful to partner with a company whose values align with ours,” Luke Wachtel, SVP of transportation and logistics at Platform Science, said. “C.R. England strives for greater efficiency in managing logistics and improving driver experience, and our unified, customizable platform will provide the company with the tools to accomplish their goals while allowing them to stay true to their family-owned roots.”

C.R. England will equip its fleet with Platform Science’s platform to integrate Trimble MAPS, a commercial vehicle road network and routing engine, and Drivewyze Preclear, a mobile-based weigh station application.

“As a family-owned operation, we put a premium on relationships and trust,” Chad England, CEO of C.R. England, said. “After getting to know the Platform Science team, we quickly realized this is a partner that shares our values and sees this collaboration as the start of a journey together,” For the first time in more than three decades, we are opening our cab up to a new partner in Platform Science whose innovative technology offers the flexibility our fleet needs. As we continue on this next century as a leader in transportation solutions, we look forward to working with Platform Science to elevate and transform our business.”