Navistar completes 1st deliveries of new powertrain Internationals

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar has completed the first deliveries of the International LT Series equipped with the International S13 Integrated Powertrain to several fleet customers, including Gemini Motor Transport, Saddle Creek Logistics Services and Paschall Truck Lines.

Navistar officials touted in a news release that the S13 Integrated Powertrain “is the company’s most fuel-efficient powertrain and marks the final generation of internal combustion products Navistar will develop amid the transition to zero emissions.”

Chet Ciesielski, vice president of on-highway heavy duty truck business at Navistar, said that the company is thrilled to have handed off the first S13 Integrated Powertrain units.

“Whether our customers are looking to reach maximum fuel efficiency or integrate comprehensive ownership solutions, the S13 Integrated Powertrain is a step toward achieving their goals,” he added.

Gemini Motor Transport, a nationwide fuel motor carrier and part of the Love’s Family of Companies, recently took delivery of its first LT Series powered by the S13 Integrated Powertrain, which was assembled at Navistar’s Escobedo Assembly Plant in Mexico.

“As a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, Gemini Motor Transport is proud to be family owned and operated with locations in 42 states. Providing quality products and services for drivers means partnering with companies like Navistar who continue to develop state-of-the-art engines, transmissions and aftertreatment systems that help Gemini drivers in both driver safety and road efficiency,” said Brent Bergevin, executive vice president of Transportation at Love’s.

Navistar officials say that the design of the S13 Integrated “delivers advanced fuel economy and performance through combustion efficiency and a reduction of friction and pumping losses. This equates to a more fuel-efficient engine with fewer greenhouse gas emissions—making the S13 Integrated Powertrain one of the most efficient powertrain for the North American market.”

Like Gemini Motor Transport, Saddle Creek Logistics Services, a supply chain solutions company, recently took delivery of its first LT Series equipped with the S13 Integrated Powertrain — one of several Saddle Creek is adding to its fleet.

“Saddle Creek prides itself on being dependable and flexible, as these are key aspects of our culture and points of differentiation for our brand,” said John Erwin, senior vice president of transportation at Saddle Creek Logistics Services. “When I talk to our drivers, they tell me they enjoy the experience delivered by the S13 Integrated Powertrain. We’re confident the S13 Integrated

Saddle Creek’s drivers have offered first-hand reports about the new equipment.

“The S13 is great all around,” said Ed Hadley, a driver with Saddle Creek. “I love the ergonomics and the spacious interior of the cab, and the transmission is the smoothest that I have ever experienced. It finds the right gear smoothly and quickly and has great torque and power. It is just a really enjoyable driving experience.”

Paschall Truck Lines, an employee-owned dry-van freight carrier, tested an LT Series sleeper tractor equipped with the S13 Integrated Powertrain last fall and is currently in the process of taking delivery.

“During our time with the S13 unit, we experienced very strong fuel economy, a good driver experience, and 100% equipment uptime,” said Vic Norris, vice president of Fleet Maintenance at Paschall Truck Lines.