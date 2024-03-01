Trucker rescued from rig dangling over Ohio River bridge in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The dramatic rescue of a trucker whose rig dangled off a bridge over the Ohio River played out Friday afternoon on live television in Louisville, Kentucky.
Police said the crash involving the semi and other vehicles happened at around 12:04 p.m. on the Clark Memorial Bridge.
Video from the scene shows a Sysco tractor dangling over the side of the bridge, with more than half of the trailer also hanging below the smashed guardrails.
Rescue teams worked quickly to extract the truck driver from their rig.
No serious injuries were reported.
Click here for video of the incident.
