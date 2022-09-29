TheTrucker.com
Navistar recalls certain vehicles due to potential for connecting rod failure

By The Trucker News Staff -
Navistar is recalling certain 2018-21 International HV, 2018-20 International HX, 2018-19 International LT and International RH vehicles.

WASHINGTON — The potential of a connecting rod failure has led to a recall by Navistar for certain vehicles.

Navistar is recalling certain 2018-21 International HV, 2018-20 International HX, 2018-19 International LT and International RH vehicles. The connecting rod wrist pin may crack, resulting in connecting rod failure.

The connecting rod failure could cause an engine shutdown, increasing the risk of a crash.

The problem potentially affects 6,883 vehicles.

To remedy the problem, dealers will install new knock detection software to warn the driver prior to engine connecting rod failure and replace connecting rods as necessary, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 14.

Owners can contact Navistar’s customer service at 1-800-448-7825. Navistar’s number for this recall is 22518.Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

The NHTSA campaign number is 22V691000.

The following vehicles are3 affected by the recall:

 

MAKE MODEL YEAR
INTERNATIONAL HV 2018-2021
INTERNATIONAL HX 2018-2020
INTERNATIONAL LT 2018-2019
INTERNATIONAL RH 2018-2019

 

The Trucker News Staff

