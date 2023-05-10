Netradyne announces release of artificial intelligence assistant for truck drivers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider Netradyne has launched a limited, “invite only” initial release of the artificial intelligence (AI) Driver•i Safety Manager Assistant.

According to the company, the assistant will “drastically improve the productivity and boost the efficiencies of safety managers through cumulative intelligence and insights in a generative AI assistant.”

The Safety Manager Assistant is designed as a companion or “co-pilot” for safety managers.

According to Netradyne, the assistant streamlines what currently takes hours to do manually, such as finding out which drivers require the most coaching or what a driver needs to do to improve their GreenZone score within a certain amount of time.

“Fleet safety impacts everyone on the road, from families, school buses to other truck drivers. With the use of the latest conversational AI technology, Netradyne continues to be a leader in innovation by creating technology that works with drivers and safety managers instead of against them,” said Barrett Young, CMO of Netradyne. “Right now, safety managers are overloaded and overwhelmed due to the vast number of drivers they manage – with the Safety Manager Assistant, fleet managers will have the power at their fingertips to instruct the “assistant” measure performance insights that enable them to proactively identify and address safety risks, leading to improved fleet safety outcomes and reduced incidents.”