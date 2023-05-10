Peterbilt launches new Model 589

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors Company unveiled its new Model 589 on Tuesday, May 9, at a special event held at the Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth, just a few miles from its manufacturing plant in Denton.

Additional commemorative activities included a Ride & Drive featuring the 589, along with other Peterbilt trucks, according to a news release.

“We have built the most iconic and aspirational trucks throughout Peterbilt’s history. The Model 589 takes cues from our heritage designs and incorporates essential customer feedback to bring it to life,” said Jason Skoog, PACCAR vice president and Peterbilt general manager. “It is an exceptional looking truck that is distinctly Peterbilt in its bold style and superior workmanship, supported by best-in-class technologies to delight drivers time on the road.”

The 589 includes a robotically assembled cab, an aluminum hood, multiple sleeper configurations, wraparound grille crown with triple bars, rectangular grille mesh and the signature bird ornament — all features that are reminiscent of classic Peterbilt trucks, the company notes.

Other exterior features include 15-inch air cleaners, 7-inch exhaust stacks and exhaust shield and Peterbilt’s exterior lighting package, featuring LED daytime fender-brace running lights.

“The styling of the 589 is supported by advanced engineering and innovative technologies that provide maximum performance and uptime, including features such as an air-assisted hydraulic clutch on manual transmissions, which reduces driver fatigue and maintenance, and the latest collision mitigation for improved driver safety,” the news release stated.

The truck also features advanced driver technology and predictive cruise control.

“Feedback from our drivers helped shape the interior design, which starts at the entry with larger tread steps for easier ingress/egress,” company officials stated. “A new, more contemporary instrument panel offers reduced glare and better visibility. Numerous trim packages allow for a custom interior look, and the latest creature comforts, such as high-performance automatic climate control, abundant storage space and larger dual cup holders create an inviting environment.”

The interior of the first 589 Model 589s will be enhanced with an individually numbered special plate installed on the passenger side dash.

“The Model 589 is truly built for the quintessential Peterbilt customer with its legacy characteristics and workhorse powertrain,” Skoog said. “It’s incredible and we are pleased to share the new Model 589 with our customers as they are unequivocally the design and development inspiration for this legendary truck.”

The Model 589 will be available for customer orders in August for 2024 delivery.