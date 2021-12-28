New portable toilet promises an easier number two go on the road

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Between fighting clogged roadways, cranky dispatchers and receivers who make drivers wait for hours on end just to get unloaded, going number two on the road ranks right up there with the top pains in the neck for busy truckers.

One company says it has invented a portable toilet to make the latter much easier.

According to a news release, “The Laveo™ portable electric toilet by Dry Flush is an innovative and practical solution to this common, awkward dilemma.”

The waterless, odorless, chemical-free, no-freeze, low-maintenance and compact portable electric toilet measures 16 inches in width, 20 inches in diameter and 18 inches high. It weighs 29 pounds.

“For comfort, the seat and height are standard toilet sizes,” according to the news release. “When done, users simply push the flush button as they would with a traditional toilet.”

Instead of requiring water, extensive plumbing or expensive chemicals, the proprietary Laveo double-layered barrier bag automatically encloses urine and stool in a spill-resistant, odorless way, the news release stated.

The dispenser automatically brings in new, clean barrier bag material for the next flush.

Each barrier bag cartridge can handle an average of 15 flushes. Once full, a cartridge may be easily removed in a sanitary way and discarded in a trash container. There is no dirty water to dump or chemicals to pour. Installing a new cartridge takes less than one minute.

The self-contained Laveo Dry Flush portable toilet uses 12V DC power with 4.9 amp flush and 0.0 amp idle.

Power options include long-life rechargeable batteries, solar chargers and AC adaptors. A charger cable is included. Other options include handrails and privacy shelters.

The “go anywhere” Laveo toilet may be permanently installed or easily removed, utilized elsewhere and re-installed whenever needed.

Click here for more information.