New tech streamlines Love’s Truck Care and Speedco maintenance for fleets

OKLAHOMA CITY — Carriers using Love’s Truck Care and Speedco for vehicle maintenance now have access to new technology that integrates data between the shops and fleets, allowing customers to easily manage their maintenance needs.

Shop Connect VIEW (vehicle insights, estimates, workorders), powered by Fleetrock, is a cloud-based system available on the web or through a convenient mobile app.

According to a statement from Loves, Shop Connect VIEW offers fleets an integrated, intuitive repair and maintenance process, a simplified parts and inventory management method, an easier way to use warranties, and customized analytics for visibility and workflow.

“You can’t improve what you can’t measure,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of Truck Care for Love’s. “Shop Connect VIEW equips our customers with tools to reduce costs, improve uptime, streamline operations and make better data-driven decisions. Fleets are getting a frictionless experience and lowering their cost-per-mile expenses.”

Using the tool’s dashboard, fleet managers can schedule service, keep real-time tabs on maintenance, receive service reminders to prevent breakdowns, and track the real cost of ownership for each vehicle.

Love’s now uses the system to save time and money on its own fleet, Gemini Motor Transport. Since adopting Shop Connect VIEW, Gemini has achieved a more than 50% reduction in repair order data entry, according to a company statement. Additionally, Gemini has gained improvements in scheduled maintenance compliance, warranty recovery, downtime reduction through better maintenance scheduling and productivity improvements.

“Fleetrock is proud to partner with Love’s because both companies share a focus on making customers successful,” said Joe King, president of Fleetrock. “Shop Connect VIEW, powered by Fleetrock, gives fleets a modern and intuitive platform to manage maintenance, lower cost and drive organizational efficiency.”