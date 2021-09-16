TheTrucker.com
CBP agents rescue nearly 50 people locked in trailer

By The Trucker News Staff -
In this file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent uses a handheld device to scan for anomalies in a commercial tractor-trailer. (Courtesy: CBP)

LAREDO, Texas — Nearly 50 people were found locked in a trailer near Freer, Texas, during an alleged human smuggling attempt this week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Shortly after midnight on Sept. 15, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Freer Station stopped a tractor-trailer at the checkpoint on U.S. 59. During primary inspection, a K-9 alerted agents to the rig, which was referred for a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, agents found close to 50 people locked inside the trailer, which had an interior temperature of more than 90 degrees. All were determined to be in the U.S. illegally and were from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador.

