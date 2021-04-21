NHTSA issues recall on more than 1,400 International trucks, 566 Mack trucks

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Navistar are recalling more than 1,400 International trucks in two separate recalls.

According to NHTSA and Navistar, 845 International trucks, including 2021 HV, LT, MV and RH models, were equipped with Bendix pressure switches with a retainer that was not properly seated. The Navistar recall number is 21503, and the NHTSA recall number is 21V-227.

The second recall, which affects 615 units, is due to a defect in the spring brake chamber that can cause pressure plates to shift and lead to an air leak. The Navistar recall number for that issue is 21502, and the NHTSA recall number is 21V-226.

Navistar isn’t the only manufacturer with recalls. Mack, part of Volvo Trucks North America, is recalling 566 Mack Anthem, Granite, and Pinnacle rigs from model years 2018 to 2022. These were equipped with camelback rear suspension and electronic stability control.

Due to a flaw in the equipment, the trucks may not stay in the right lane at certain speeds. The recall number from Mack is SC042, and the NHTSA recall number is 21V-233.