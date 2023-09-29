Nikola launches new hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 rig

PHOENIX — Electric truck maker Nikola recently debuted a new hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 truck — known as HYLA — at the company’s manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.

The truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes, according to a news release.

Nikola President and CEO Steve Girsky said the truck is a testament to the company’s “can-do” attitude, adding that it “is a step closer to realizing our vision of sustainable and efficient transportation. As we head into the fourth quarter, we are focused on delivering our trucks at scale and securing our position as pioneers in the hydrogen refueling ecosystem to support our customers.”

Nikola reports that its dealers have received 223 non-binding orders for its hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks from 23 customers, including J.B. Hunt, AJR Trucking, Biagi Bros. and TTSI.

The completion of Phase 2 assembly expansion at the Coolidge manufacturing facility will mean Nikola can produce both hydrogen fuel cell and battery-electric trucks.

Nikola officials said the facility stands ready to achieve an annual production capacity of approximately 2,400 trucks across three shifts, according to the news release.

“We are proud to celebrate the launch of Nikola’s innovative hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle production facility in Coolidge,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Nikola’s investment in Arizona’s electric vehicle supply chain and their partnership with leading suppliers are driving further economic growth. We look forward to supporting Nikola’s success as the company continues to shape the future of transportation from Coolidge.”

Nikola trucks are eligible for the California Air Resources Board Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, opening up access to incentives starting at $120,000 and ranging up to $288,000 per truck. Additionally, the recently reopened Innovative Small e-Fleet program in California offers incentives to small fleets starting at $240,000 and ranging up to $408,000 per vehicle.

The truck also qualifies for the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program, as well as incentives in Canada.

Nikola customers will also be eligible for a $40,000 clean commercial vehicle tax credit per vehicle from the federal government due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The company has been awarded potential grant funds to help facilitate the ongoing development of hydrogen refueling stations along key California freight corridors and with the previously announced joint effort with Voltera to establish up to 50 HYLA stations across North America over the next five years,” the news release stated.

Joe Cappello, Nikola’s president of energy, said the grants are allowing Nikola to forge ahead with a mission to build a comprehensive zero-emission transportation solution.

“The support from state agencies, such as California, incentives in Canada and others, underscores our combined commitment to help fleets meet climate goals and improve air quality in the most critical areas,” he said. “It’s a testament to the strength of HYLA’s vision for an integrated hydrogen ecosystem that supports not only our hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks but also lays the foundation for a scalable energy business.”