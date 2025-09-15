OOIDA, TAT team up for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week giveaway

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is partnering with TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking) in celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.
“TAT is teaming up with OOIDA and Blue Tiger USA for a giveaway on Facebook during NTDAW,” OOIDA said. “In an effort to honor owner-operators, who keep America running, TAT and OOIDA will give away two, over-the-ear, hands-free Storm Headsets and premium headset cases, as a result of a generous donation from Blue Tiger USA.”
The giveaway will be announced on TAT’s and OOIDA’s Facebook pages on Tuesday, Sept. 16 and will be open for entry through Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Winners will be announced on Friday, Sept. 19.
The organizations have partnered together in the past in celebration of truckers across the nation.