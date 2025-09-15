TheTrucker.com
OOIDA, TAT team up for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week giveaway

By Dana Guthrie -
For National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, OOIDA and TAT are partnering together for a Blue Tiger USA headset giveaway. (Photo courtesy Blue Tiger)

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is partnering with TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking) in celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“TAT is teaming up with OOIDA and Blue Tiger USA for a giveaway on Facebook during NTDAW,” OOIDA said. “In an effort to honor owner-operators, who keep America running, TAT and OOIDA will give away two, over-the-ear, hands-free Storm Headsets and premium headset cases, as a result of a generous donation from Blue Tiger USA.”

The giveaway will be announced on TAT’s and OOIDA’s Facebook pages on Tuesday, Sept. 16 and will be open for entry through Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Winners will be announced on Friday, Sept. 19.

The organizations have partnered together in the past in celebration of truckers across the nation.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

