Shell Rotella and Love’s honoring truckers with heartfelt contribution

HOUSTON, Texas — In celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW), Shell Rotella is debuting its heartfelt “Thank-a-Trucker” tribute video.

“The video is a powerful expression of gratitude for the professional drivers who keep America moving,” Shell said. “Featuring touching messages recorded by attendees at the 2025 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), it will premiere across the Shell Rotella social media channels as part of a commitment to honoring and uplifting the trucking community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shell Rotella (@shellrotellat)

Helping Truckers in Need

“As part of the initiative, for every message recorded in the Shell Rotella Recording Studio, both Shell Rotella and Love’s Travel Stops each pledged a $20 donation to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF), an organization providing critical aid to truck drivers in times of need,” Shell said. “Seventy-two voices of gratitude echoed through MATS, each one a heartfelt “thank you” that turned words into action. In total, these messages generated a $2,880 donation made in honor of the hardworking people who keep the country moving.”

The donation will be officially presented to SCF during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, underscoring both brands’ ongoing dedication to recognizing and supporting the professional drivers at the heart of America’s supply chain.

Messages of Love

To further amplify the impact and share a moment of collective appreciation, Shell Rotella and Love’s will debut a virtual check presentation video on social media during NTDAW. The video will feature thank-you messages from brand representatives and the unveiling of the $2,880 donation check. The video will help bring the check presentation to life, offering a powerful and shareable way to highlight the community’s generosity.

“Truckers are the unsung heroes of the highway, and their sacrifices and commitment deserve our deepest gratitude,” said Julie Wright, North American brand manager for Shell Rotella. “We are honored to shine a spotlight through this shared tribute to every mile, every sacrifice, and every story worth celebrating through our continuing support of SCF.”

Compelling Stories

This initiative celebrated truck drivers through compelling video storytelling while highlighting Shell Rotella and Love’s ongoing commitment to supporting the trucking community.

“Every donation, every thank-you message, makes a difference,” said Diane Hutsell, director of philanthropy at SCF. “Shell Rotella and Love’s Travel Stops continue to show up for drivers in a meaningful way, and this gift will help us continue our mission to support truckers in need.”

To bring the activation to life, Shell Rotella partnered with popular industry influencers Clarissa Rankin (@iamclarissarankin) and Tarik Al-Amin II (@tarik_alaminii), who helped drive engagement and encouraged drivers to share their personal stories, resulting in memorable moments of gratitude captured on camera.

“It’s an honor to align with Shell Rotella in sharing a sincere thank you to the people who drive the transportation industry and economy,” said Courtney Franklin, manager of community relations at Love’s Travel Stops. “This partnership reflects our shared respect for drivers and our commitment to their health and success.”

The “Thank-a-Trucker” video and donation presentation mark a highlight of this year’s NTDAW, a heartfelt celebration of the grit, heart, and dedication of truck drivers across America.

To watch the tribute video and learn more, please follow Shell Rotella on Facebook, X and Instagram or click here.