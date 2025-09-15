TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT: Emerging used truck price gains falter in August

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT: Emerging used truck price gains falter in August
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT: Emerging used truck price gains falter in August
Used truck price fall in August, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to ACT Research, used truck prices lost the gain seen in July, m/m.

August preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes increased 14% m/m, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The preliminary average retail price (same dealer sales) of used Class 8 trucks softened in August, falling to $57,600 (-5% m/m),” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “Like volumes, prices also experience seasonal fluctuations. August’s decline was counter to expectations, which called for about an 8% gain.”

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT)

“Values also sank in the other channels,” Tam said. “Auction prices shed 6% m/m and wholesale prices were down by an even larger margin (-11% m/m) from July. Combined, the preliminary average sale price for all units was 5% lower m/m.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE