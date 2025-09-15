ACT: Emerging used truck price gains falter in August

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to ACT Research, used truck prices lost the gain seen in July, m/m.

August preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes increased 14% m/m, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The preliminary average retail price (same dealer sales) of used Class 8 trucks softened in August, falling to $57,600 (-5% m/m),” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “Like volumes, prices also experience seasonal fluctuations. August’s decline was counter to expectations, which called for about an 8% gain.”

“Values also sank in the other channels,” Tam said. “Auction prices shed 6% m/m and wholesale prices were down by an even larger margin (-11% m/m) from July. Combined, the preliminary average sale price for all units was 5% lower m/m.”