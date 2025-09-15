PA Turnpike and PMTA honor truckers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) are partnering to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW).

Held Sept. 14 – 20, the nationwide recognition event highlights the crucial role professional truck drivers play in safely and securely delivering America’s freight.

“Professional drivers are essential to the nation’s economy and to the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s mission of supporting national mobility and commerce,” said Mark Compton, PA Turnpike CEO. “We pride ourselves on serving them with a reliable road system and look forward to partnering with organizations like the PMTA to enhance their travel experience.”

Truck Driver Appreciation Week Events

Truck Driver Appreciation Week events will be held along the PA Turnpike from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on the following days at these service plaza locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 16 — Allentown Service Plaza, at Mile Marker 55.9 north and south.

Wednesday, Sept. 17 — South Somerset Service Plaza, at Mile Marker 112.4, eastbound.

Thursday, Sept. 19 — Sideling Hill Service Plaza, at Mile Marker 172.30 east and west.

At participating plazas, truck drivers can enjoy a complimentary beverage and slice of pizza, as well as enter a raffle for the chance to win a 30 oz. Yeti tumbler.

Backbone of the Economy

“Pennsylvania is home to more than 71,000 trucking companies supporting one in every fifteen jobs in the state—many of them truck drivers who are the backbone of our economy and the lifeline of our supply chain,” said Rebecca Oyler, president, CEO, PMTA. “These [people] make sure businesses stay open, hospitals are supplied and families are fed. We are grateful to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission for recognizing their vital contributions and for working on long-term solutions to better support drivers on the road.”

All visitors can stop by the event’s tent and table outside of the service plaza to learn more about the commercial trucking industry and how to share the road with these essential vehicles with these critical vehicles.

Truck Parking Crisis

The PA Turnpike Commission is working with the PMTA to address one of the industry’s top issues – a lack of truck parking. In 2024, the PA Turnpike increased tractor-trailer parking spaces at Sideling Hill, Lawn and Highspire service plazas.

Additionally, commercial customer services include:

A dedicated commercial section, including site drone footage, on the PA Turnpike website.

Digital message boards for emergency and weather condition communication.

Commercial resources, such as 511PA.

Round-the-clock driver assistance, including towing and road debris removal, via *11.

Service plazas with increased overnight parking spots, food.

On-system bathroom, fuel and food amenities with easy on/off ramps.

All-electronic tolling for cashless, non-stop travel.

A Toll Calculator for improved trip planning Toll Calculator | PA Turnpike

“According to the American Trucking Associations (ATA), truck drivers transport more than 11 billion tons of freight each year — about 70% of all freight moved in the U.S.,” PA Turnpike said.” The Pennsylvania Turnpike is one of the few toll roads that held – and grew – its commercial volumes from pre-pandemic levels. On the Pennsylvania Turnpike, commercial traffic increased 15% over the last five years.”