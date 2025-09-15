Tenstreet salutes truckers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

TULSA, Okla. — Tenstreet is joining carriers, shippers, truck stops and industry partners nationwide in celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 14 – 20.

“Tenstreet recognizes the dedication, professionalism and essential contributions of the nation’s truck drivers and remains committed to helping carriers improve the driver experience through innovative, mobile-first technology,” said Tim Crawford, CEO, Tenstreet.

Every year, truck drivers transport more than 11 billion tons of products, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the country’s total annual freight. Eighty percent of U.S. communities depend solely on trucking to deliver goods, according to Tenstreet.

Driver Pulse

“The Driver Pulse mobile application from Tenstreet supports more than 1.6 million drivers through recruiting, onboarding, safety and operational processes,” Tenstreet said. Year-round, Pulse supports drivers with key features like:

Pulse Community: Drivers can connect with Tenstreet’s industry partners including Driver Legal Plan, a national law firm dedicated to protecting drivers’ rights; Truckers Against Trafficking, a nonprofit focused on ending human trafficking; and Highway Angels, a program that recognizes drivers who perform good deeds.

Application Transparency: With a focus on security and privacy, Tenstreet empowers drivers to know exactly when and how their contact information is shared with prospective employers. Whether it's via Tenstreet's IntelliApp, a multi-carrier lead form, an acquisition company, a trucking school, or a third-party recruiter, drivers can manage applications across a variety of channels.

Tenstreet Rewards: Drivers earn reward points from their carriers for taking positive actions like completing engagement surveys, improving fuel efficiency, or attending safety meetings. They can then convert points into electronic gift cards from their preferred vendors.

True Fuel: Drivers can optimize their fuel efficiency directly through Driver Pulse. The app provides real-time insights and recommendations to help save money on fuel costs, lower wear-and-tear on their truck, and reduce their environmental impact.

Detention Tracking: This tool creates a record that drivers can share with their carrier to demonstrate how long they were detained at each stop. That makes it easier for the carrier to negotiate with the customer and pay drivers for detention time.

