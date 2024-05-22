PACT, made up of America’s top transportation companies, introduces founding members at ACT Expo

WASHINGTON — Powering America’s Commercial Transportation (PACT) introduced 24 founding member companies at the recent ACT Expo in Las Vegas.
Commercial transportation electrification has gained significant momentum in recent months.
In March, the federal government announced a plan to build a nationwide network of zero-emission freight corridors.
“PACT membership has more than doubled since the organization’s official launch in late January and reflects the diverse set of stakeholders involved in deploying charging infrastructure for heavy-duty vehicles,” said Dawn Fenton, PACT board chair. “We are all focused on accelerating the availability of reliable infrastructure for zero-emission commercial vehicles. The different duty cycles and power requirements of heavy-duty vehicles relative to passenger cars bring unique challenges to building out this charging network. By working together to address the interests and concerns of all stakeholders, we can develop and promote programs, policies and regulations that offer the greatest chance of achieving our goal to decarbonize transportation.”
As more supportive federal funding becomes available, PACT is taking several steps to become an advocate for the timely deployment of medium-and heavy-duty zero-emissions vehicle infrastructure. In service of this mission, PACT has intervened in legislative sessions, public utility commissions and regulatory proceedings in multiple states.
This April, the Federal Highway Administration distributed nearly $150 million in grant funding to projects focused on electrifying key freight hubs, including to some of PACT’s founding members.
The 24 PACT founding members include:
- ABB E-mobility
- Alpitronic
- Amazon
- BC Hydro
- Burns & McDonnell
- Chateau Energy Solutions
- Cummins Inc.
- Daimler Truck North America
- EV Realty
- Geotab
- Greenlane
- InductEV
- J.B. Hunt
- Mortenson
- Navistar, Inc.
- Penske Truck Leasing
- Pilot Flying J
- Pioneer eMobility
- Pitt Ohio
- Prologis Mobility
- Voltera
- Volvo Group North America
- WattEV
- Zeem Solutions
