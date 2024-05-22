Oklahoma trooper accused of sexually battering female trucker

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) trooper has been charged with sexual battery and forcible sodomy of a female truck driver — charges that his attorney vehemently denies.

According to court documents, the incident happened on March 7 along Interstate 44 near Big Cabin after trooper Jackie Rhinehart, who is currently on administrative leave, pulled over a female truck driver for speeding.

The probable cause affidavit states that the truck driver, who speaks broken English, reported that soon after the stop, Rhinehart began motioning toward the truck’s sleeper; she said she assumed that meant he wanted to have sex.

The affidavit further states that the trooper gave the driver a warning, then climbed into the cab and began rubbing his genitals on her leg. The driver reported that she got out of the truck, and the trooper followed, saying he wanted her to perform a sex act on him.

The driver told officials that she was afraid and thought about recording the event or dialing 911 but didn’t want to get into more trouble.

Rhinehart reportedly then went to his patrol unit and shut off the a recording device.

After that, the truck driver says he returned to the cab, where she felt pressure to perform a sex act.

In a statement, the OHP said that the incident was uncovered by an OHP supervisor who was performing a routine check of dashcam video.

“The video centered around Rhinehart making a traffic stop while on duty then his unusual interactions with the truck driver,” according tot he statement. “That came to light on March 13, 2024.”

The statement also says that “the discovery of highly questionable behavior by Rhinehart led to a thorough investigation including contact with the alleged victim. Rhinehart is currently on administrative leave. An internal investigation is in its final stages.”

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton said that Rhinehart’s actions are not in keeping with OHP’s core values of honesty, loyalty, integrity, respect, self-discipline and professionalism.

“As soon as we discovered the potential for criminal or unethical behavior, our agency took swift action,” Tipton said. “Rhinehart’s behavior is deplorable and has no place within the organization. The public puts great trust in law enforcement and we strive every day to be deserving of that trust.”

Rhinehart’s attorney also issued a statement in response to the accusations.

“Trooper Jack Rhinehart is a 25 year dedicated member of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” the response states. “The charges filed today in the District Court of Craig County are denied by Trooper Rhinehart. The alleged victim did not report any crimes to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Her statements were made weeks after being contacted by the Patrol.”

The attorney’s statement goes on to say that the “case is based upon circumstantial evidence only. There is no direct evidence of these alleged crimes. Trooper Jack Rhinehart is innocent of these allegations! We will vigorously defend these charges.”