Peach State Truck Center adds Western Star lineup to Birmingham Freightliner dealership

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Peach State Truck Centers has acquired the Western Star franchise from Long-Lewis in Birmingham, Alabama. The Western Star brand will be added to the company’s Birmingham Freightliner dealership, bringing the two Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) lines under one roof.

“We are excited to sell and support the Western Star line of products throughout central Alabama. The introduction of the new 49X comes at a perfect time as Alabama invests in more infrastructure projects, creating significant demand for quality vocational work trucks,” said Rick Reynolds, president and dealer principal of Peach State Truck Centers. “As we continue to strive to be the dealer and employer of choice, this move ensures further alignment with Daimler Trucks North America and enhances our ability to offer the leading vocational truck brand with world class parts, service and support for our customers in central Alabama.”

Christopher Bisanz, general manager of Birmingham Freightliner, said he believes the move will provide

“I’m looking forward to adding both an expanded product line and some very talented individuals to our already experienced team,” Bisanz said.

Birmingham Freightliner and Western Star will offer all makes and models of Western Star products, including its newest model, the 49X, a next-generation vocational truck built to meet the need of the most demanding applications. Underpinned by a stronger, lighter chassis and equipped with an all-new-X series cab, the 49X delivers versatility in a purpose-built package. The all-new Detroit DT 12 Vocational series of transmissions and industry-leading Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems offer proven innovation for best-in-class safety, improved productivity and maximum uptime.

“Alabama is a very important market for Western Star, and we are proud to be represented in Birmingham by an outstanding dealership like the Peach State group,” said Peter Arrigoni, vice president of vocational sales for DTNA. “Peach State has a history of industry-leading performance and success with the Western Star brand. We could not be more pleased with their decision to open a Western Star franchise at their Birmingham location.”