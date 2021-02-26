Missouri Senate passes bill against road-blocking protesters

By
The Associated Press
-
101
AP Houston
Following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died Memorial Day 2020 while in the custody of the Minneapolis police, protestors across the U.S. blocked streets and highways. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri protesters who repeatedly block traffic without permission could face felony charges under a bill passed Thursday, Feb. 25, by the GOP-led state Senate.

Senators voted 24-9 to send the measure to the Republican-led state House.

Lawmakers pitched the change after protests last summer in the St. Louis area over the death of George Floyd, including demonstrations that blocked major highways.

Republican critics have argued the protest method might block ambulances and puts demonstrators at risk of being hit. But Missouri Democrats said the measure could have a chilling effect on protests.

Blocking traffic without permission would first be punished as an infraction if the bill is enacted. The second offense would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. A third offense would be a felony, and violators would face up to four years in prison.

The legislation also targets calls to “defund the police” by racial justice advocates. Private citizens could sue Missouri cities and other municipalities that decrease funding for police agencies by more than 12% compared to other departments if the bill becomes law.

Another provision sets up guidelines for internal reviews of possible police misconduct.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR