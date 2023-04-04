Peterbilt delivers 2 electric rigs to Truck King

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors Company and PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease) have partnered to deliver two Model 579EV Day Cabs to Truck King, a Dallas-area trucking company, for use in its local line-haul operations.

Truck King operates 65 trucks in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, hauling components used in manufacturing for local companies, a news release stated.

“We are thrilled to partner with Peterbilt and PacLease to incorporate battery electric trucks into our fleet,” said Cole Smith, president and CEO of Truck King. “We look forward to putting these trucks into operation right away and realizing the productivity and benefits associated with EVs.”

Truck King’s Model 579EV’s will be used for daily delivery routes between PACCAR’s Dynacraft facility in McKinney, Texas, and Peterbilt’s Denton manufacturing plant.

Peterbilt has a wide assortment of electric vehicles, with three configurations available for regional haul, pickup and delivery and refuse applications.

“We are committed to customer success and productivity and are pleased that Truck King chose to partner with Peterbilt as their provider of electric trucks. Our integrated approach and ability to offer a full suite of services for electric vehicles, industry-leading service and maintenance is unmatched,” said Jason Skoog, PACCAR vice president and Peterbilt general manager.