160 Driving Academy launches new Louisiana location

EVANSTON, Ill. — 160 Driving Academy’s newest location in Shreveport, Louisiana, hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, March 29.

Attendees included more than 45 people from the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, as well as local and state representatives and former students of the academy, according to a news release.

Commemorating the event, Steve Gold, CEO of 160 Driving Academy, said,”We are excited to bring Shreveport our industry-leading programs and the highest quality truck driver instruction and training. It’s a delight to now be a part of this great community.”

The Shreveport branch is located at 6138 Greenwood Rd.

160 Driving Academy bills itself as the nation’s largest commercial driving school, as well as the fastest growing vocational school in the country.

The company will train more than 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck and is licensed and operates in 43 states, the news release stated.

Each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with more than 400 workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.