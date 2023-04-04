Angelika Mangino named WIT’s April Member of the Month

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced Angelika Mangino as its April 2023 Member of the Month.

Mangino is the culture and engagement manager at Clean Harbors, a North American provider of environmental and industrial services.

“Originally from a small farming community in Ohio, surrounded by acres of farmland and farming equipment, Mangino, a dedicated champion for women in her industry, gained a new meaning for the word trucks,” a news release stated. “Unbeknown to her at the time, Mangino’s professional career would someday grow into working for the largest North American hazardous waste and environmental services company.”

As a lead employee engagement ambassador of diversity, equity and inclusion, Mangino celebrates truck drivers across the company and is an active participant in all seven employee resource groups at Clean Harbors.

At the 2022 Women In Trucking Accelerate! Conference & Expo, Mangino presented the first female truck wrap to Cathy Spencer on behalf of Clean Harbor’s Employee Resource Group, Women Advancing our Values in Environmental Services.

Additionally, she leads and manages the companies Commercial Driver’s License Sponsorship Program and supported more than 200 employees in receiving their CDL in 2022.

“Employee engagement can only be achieved through the active participation of our employees,” Mangino said. “They are the change we want to see and without them, diversity and inclusion wouldn’t exist.”

A mentor and advocate, Mangino is also an active WIT member and company liaison.

“Continue to strive for change within our industry and aim to improve the perspectives of females behind the wheel of a truck,” Mangino said. “In this industry, we still believe it’s all about males and that is not the case. We are making strides and seeing change, as the percentage of females in the transportation and logistics industry increases each year.”