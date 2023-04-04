TheTrucker.com
Big rig rolls, spilling load of potatoes in West Virginia

By The Trucker News Staff -
This 18-wheeler hauling potatoes in West Virginia rolled over along Interstate 77 on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Courtesy: East River Volunteer Fire Department Squad 51)

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. — Thousands of pounds of potatoes spilled from an 18-wheeler’s trailer on Monday, April 3, along Interstate 77 near mile marker six in West Virginia.

The big rig rolled over and crashed a few yards from the roadway, authorities said. A photo of the scene taken by the East River Volunteer Fire Department Squad 51 shows the badly-mangled rig lying on its passenger side.

Authorities did not give the truck driver’s condition or explain how the accident happened.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

