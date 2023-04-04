Big rig rolls, spilling load of potatoes in West Virginia

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. — Thousands of pounds of potatoes spilled from an 18-wheeler’s trailer on Monday, April 3, along Interstate 77 near mile marker six in West Virginia.
The big rig rolled over and crashed a few yards from the roadway, authorities said. A photo of the scene taken by the East River Volunteer Fire Department Squad 51 shows the badly-mangled rig lying on its passenger side.
Authorities did not give the truck driver’s condition or explain how the accident happened.
The roadway was closed for several hours.
