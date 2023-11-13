Peterbilt delivers electric truck to City of Roses Disposal and Recycling

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has delivered a new, zero-emissions Model 520 Electric Vehicle (EV) refuse truck to City of Roses (COR) Disposal and Recycling in Portland, Oregon.

With the Model 520EV, the vehicle will provide Portland with recycling and waste collection services, which city officials say “advances the city’s environmental sustainability initiatives,” according to a news release.

“Peterbilt leads the charge in commercial vehicle electrification and is proud to deliver this Model 520EV to COR Disposal and Recycling,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt’s assistant general manager of sales and marketing. “We are committed to supporting our customers as they integrate electric vehicles into their fleet operations.”

Leaders from multiple companies in Portland all gathered to reveal the new model and celebrate this electrification milestone.

“This is an exciting opportunity both for COR to receive the State of Oregon’s first EV of its kind, and for us to be able to focus on the underserved community of East Portland to improve air quality and provide workforce development opportunities,” said Alando Simpson CEO of COR Disposal and Recycling.

The new vehicle is equipped with a McNeilus rear loader. It can also complete a full day of bin collections on a single charge, showcasing its efficiency and productivity. How the vehicle is equipped allows for an extended operating range to COR Disposal and Recycling in addition to regenerative braking to enhance safety and optimize the vehicle performance.